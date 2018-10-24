Church of England: Transgender People Should Get Gender Recognition Easily

(PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/HANS MUSIL)The Canterbury Cathedral is the seat of the Cathedral of the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury, the Primate of All England and religious leader of the Church of England.

The Church of England has confirmed that in addition to allowing transgender people to marry in church, it supports making the legal process of their gender recognition easier.

The Rev. Malcolm Brown, the church body's director of mission and public affairs, said that he consulted with the archbishops of Canterbury and York, before declaring:

"Trans people with gender recognition are already able to marry in our churches. Being transgender does not prevent someone offering themselves for ordained ministry and we have transgender clergy as well as laity."

Speaking with The Times on Saturday about the U.K. government's plans to make the process of gender recognition easier, Brown affirmed the church's position:

"We can say with some confidence that excessive bureaucracy in the process of gaining a gender recognition certificate is neither welcoming nor affirming of transgender people in relation to the structures of the law and society at large, but we do not have a settled view in the Church of England about precisely which aspects of the legal process are necessary."

The Church of England has been moving toward including more transgender people. In January, it stopped short of creating a new service to celebrate gender transition but recommended that churches use the existing baptism rite to mark such a transition.

While officially the Church of England continues upholding marriage solely as a union between one man and one woman, it has seen a growing division from among its ranks.

Conservative movements, such as the Global Anglican Future Conference, have argued that the UK body has been moving away from traditionally held positions on the matter of human sexuality.

Read more about The Church of England on The Christian Post.