Christian Radio Host Delilah Breaks Silence on Son's Suicide, Shares How Faith Got Her Through

(SCREENSHOT: GMA)Radio icon Delilah speaks out about her son's suicide on Good Morning America, Oct 16, 2018.

One year after tragedy met nationally syndicated radio personality, Delilah, the loving mother is opening up about her teenage son's suicide.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Delilah shared that she "couldn't write, and couldn't talk" about her 18-year-old son's October 2017 suicide for a great deal of time. It was her new book, One Heart at a Time,that encouraged her to share his story.

Known for her signature smooth voice, the grieving parent took a rare break from her eight million listeners each week to tell her son Zack's story in her new book.

She revealed that writer's block had set in after her loss, so her "publishers" talked to her sister about possibly stepping in and penning Delilah's story for the next book.

"She said, 'I'll help. You know, I'll step in and help,' and I'm like, 'Oh, no, no, no, no. Nobody's telling Zack's story but me,'" Delilah told GMA about her motivation to finally share her experience.

"I do want parents to know. We need to talk about teenage suicide," the Oregon native continued. "And we need to start having open conversations as painful as they are, because it's epidemic."

When asked how her faith played a role in her healing journey, the outspoken Christian said she "would not be standing if it weren't for the prayers of my friends, my family, and my listeners."

