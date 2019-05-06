Child sex trafficking victims, ex-drug addicts find healing in 'Duck Dynasty' star's jewelry line

(Laminin by Missy Robertson)Missy Robertson created Laminin by Missy Robertson back in 2016 to provide jobs for women in the West Monroe, Louisiana area coming out of the sex industry, addiction and poverty, among other life issues.

Driven by her belief that God is a God of grace, forgiveness, and redemption, Missy Robertson is giving hurting and broken women a second chance at life through her new jewelry line.

The former "Duck Dynasty" star told The Christian Post she created Laminin by Missy Robertson back in 2016 to provide jobs for women in the West Monroe, Louisiana, area coming out of the sex industry, addiction, and poverty, among other life issues.

"When women come to apply for a job, they don't fear checking that box that says 'have you ever been convicted of a felony?' That doesn't scare us, and it doesn't stop us from hiring you," Robertson told CP. "I strongly believe in second chances, and Laminin is about second chances."

But that wasn't always the goal.

Robertson, a mother of three, admitted that when he first conceived of Laminin — not without the help of her mother-in-law, Miss Kay, she said — it was with the intention of helping women like herself.

"I pictured women who had married early and didn't have a college degree but were working and at the same time trying to be involved in their children's lives," she said. "But God's will is different from ours, and it takes a while to see it."

"The women who applied were nothing like me," she continued. "They'd had tumultuous backgrounds and many of them were basically the result of being on drugs, whether their choice or their parent's choice. Many of them were trying to stay out of trouble and had lost everything they had because they had been in prison."

