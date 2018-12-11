Chance the Rapper leaves the US to 'learn the Word of God,' plans to read 'five or more' books of the Bible

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Julio Enriquez)Chance the Rapper performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre last year.

Chance the Rapper has announced he's leaving the country to "learn the Word of God," admitting that while he was raised in a Christian home, he's mostly "unfamiliar" with the Bible.

"I'm on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical," the artist wrotein a recent Instagram post. "I'm going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I've been brought up by my family to know Christ, but I haven't taken it upon myself to really just take a couple of days and read my Bible. We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn't like, but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW His Word. I'm definitely guilty of not devoting time to it."

The Chicago-based rapper went on to explain that he made the decision to take a sabbatical following the birth of his nephew, Charlie Matthew.

"He's the first boy of the next line and he needs his uncle to be educated," he explained. "So don't bother me, I'll be back soon enough, with five or more books from Bible read."

In a follow-up Instagram post, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared a photo of John Baillie's "A Diary of Private Prayer." The text reads in part, "GOD my Creator and Redeemer, I cannot go into this day unless you accompany me with your blessing."

Over the weekend, Chance also posted a photo of his 3-year-old daughter, Kensli, walking into a church. In the caption of the photo, he wrote, "Train up a child in the way she should go," a reference to Proverbs 22:6.

