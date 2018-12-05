Case in Point

(Photo: Melinda/Flickr)

Thank you, California, for exemplifying the utterly absurd and personifying everything that is wrong in today's collegiate culture. As if the assault on President George H. W. Bush's dog, Sully, was not proof enough that our culture has fallen far down the rabbit hole, now students at Cal State San Marcos' "Annual Whiteness Forum" have labeled the NFL, women who support President Trump, and VeggieTales as racist and dangerous.

Come again? Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber racist? Bob – the red tomato – and Larry – the green cucumber – stereotypical of white privilege?

This might actually be the big one, Weezie.

According to the Fox News article in question, students from Professor Dreama Moon's class, titled "The Communication of Whiteness" (No, I didn't make that up. "COMM 454 – The Communication of Whiteness" and "SOC 463 – Seminar in White Privilege" are two 400-level courses in CSUSM's current course catalog) claimed that "the creators of VeggieTales were using children's programming to promote racial stereotypes by making the villains racial minorities." Ignore the fact that storylines commonly pitted Bob and Larry against pirates who historically sailed from Caribbean lands. No, according to Professor Moon's class, VeggieTales simply carries on Biblical tradition of white power.

"When kids see the good white character triumph over the bad person of color character they are taught that white is right and minorities are the source of evil." – Annual Whiteness Forum

So, yesterday, when I said Satan is using "leaps in knowledge to challenge absolute truth with a moral relativism" how many of you shrugged your shoulders and thought, "fear mongering" or "crazy conservative"?

How did we get to the point where it's okay for California taxpayers to foot the bill for "The Communication of Whiteness" or "Seminar in White Privilege" and in the same breath reject Federal law requiring illegal aliens be detained and deported, especially following conviction for violent crime?

Frankly, we all know how we got here.

We banned God from our governments and our schools without considering the long-term consequences of "biting the hand that feeds us." We kicked God out of our schools when the Supreme Court ruled in 1947 that prayer violated the Establishment Clause. Never mind that children have the right to worship and pray without interference of the schools, the courts, or the Government, based on the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Never mind that prior to the Supreme Court's ruling children were allowed to pray, or to not pray, without undue influence from any teacher. And never mind that since God has been banned from schools not only have we witnessed horrific school shootings but we have also lost the ability to protect our daughters in the very spaces they are most vulnerable – the ladies' restroom!

Christian, I'm not advocating forced prayers in school, nor am I advocating our Government should become institutionalized Christianity. None of that aligns with scripture. But I am advocating a return of common sense to the classroom, starting at the most basic level and extending throughout our "bastions of higher learning." Seriously, how does a course in "White Privilege" benefit anyone in today's workforce, especially if the result is declaring women who support President Trump as racist? In my day, we just called that bullying. Coming from Professor Moon, it sounds more like institutionalized bullying.

"For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear." (2 Tim 4:3, NIV)

So don't fall for the doctrine of the masses. Be vigilant and stand for the scriptures. Pray unceasingly – wherever you are. And remember that God is with you, even if Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber can't be.

–Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.