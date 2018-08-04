Bible Gateway Lists Top 10 Searches Among 14 Billion Views in 25 Years

On its 25th anniversary, the online scripture resource Bible Gateway declares it has been viewed more than 14 billion times and reveals what its top 10 keyword searches and top five Bible verses searched and shared by its users are.

Users have viewed the online Bible search engine and Bible reading website over 14 billion times on more than 1 billion devices, says Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Bible Gateway, which was created in 1993.

Bible Gateway, which is home to more than 200 Bible versions in more than 70 languages, reveals that "love" is the top keyword search.

The other top nine keyword searches are "faith," "peace," "hope," "joy," "prayer," "Holy Spirit," "grace," "healing" and "forgiveness."

The No. 1 Bible verse searched and shared by its users is John 3:16, which reads, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

No. 2 is Jeremiah 29:11, "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"

No. 3 is Philippians 4:13, "I can do all this through him who gives me strength," followed by Psalm 23:4, which reads, "Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."

No. 5 is Romans 8:28, "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Bible Gateway also shared the top 10 countries using the online Bible resource.

The United States is No. 1, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Philippines, Columbia, Australia, South Africa, Brazil and India, respectively.

