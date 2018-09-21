Be the Light on the Hill without Burning your Hand

One headline reads, "Megachurch pastor charged with defrauding elderly investors," while a post on social media titled, "God commands me to buy a plane," gets hundreds of thousands of hits and nearly as many thumbs down. In one case a well-known, world renowned, politically connected and highly respected clergyman is accused of selling worthless bonds and using the money to pay down personal debts and expenses. In the other case, another high-profile televangelist whose name is familiar enough to be a common dinner topic among evangelical circles gets skewered by social media over his quest for donations to purchase a fourth multi-million dollar jet in support of his worldwide ministry. Each man has arguably advanced the cause of Christ's Kingdom here on Earth. Each man shined his light bright from atop the proverbial lampstand.

Each man got burned.

With prolific examples of failed faith and damaged witnesses promulgating the airwaves and social media, how are we supposed to be the "light of the world" (Matt 5:14) without burning our hand?

Start simply by walking the walk.

Jesus says simply, "Come, follow me" (Matt 4:19, NIV). He did not say "Come, bring your jet aircraft, throngs of medical staff, television, internet services, and on-line resources, and follow me." This might sound confusing, since my writing outlet comes via digital means, but hear me out. I am not trying to be at odds with successful ministries and pastors who have navigated the troubling waters of fame and status, but you have to admit those humble leaders are truly few. Billy Graham had a heart for sinners until the day of his death. He is quoted in The New Yorker as having said in 2005 of political issues, "I'm just going to preach the gospel and am not going to get off on all these hot-button issues."

Arguably one of the most influential evangelical leaders of the 21stCentury, if not themost influential one of all, Reverend Graham managed to avoid the trappings of success while amassing a reported $25 million in assets to advance God's message around the world. As the apparent exception to the rule, one must wonder if Reverend Graham's philosophy of "just going to preach the gospel" had anything to do with it. Again in Matthew, we are cautioned against becoming distracted in following Christ when Peter responds to Jesus' call to come to him on the water.

"Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, 'Lord, save me!'" (Matthew 14:29-30, NIV)

Lest you find me guilty of idolizing Billy Graham, let us dig deeper.

Avoid common trappings.

Jesus also said, "It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God" (Mark 10:25, NIV). Going back to our headline, why would a respected evangelical leader endorse any money-making scheme when Jesus himself so obviously cautioned against chasing money. Expounding on that question, how is the average Christian leader supposed to remain true to God's Kingdom if God also blesses him with success and wealth?

"No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money." (Matt 6:24, NIV)

"It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God." (Mark 10:25, NIV)

Sure, in today's America, money (the love of) is probably one of the top two or three challenges Christian leaders face, but let's not be naïve, sexual sin defines our generation. Flash back to Woodstock, 1969, and the height of the free love movement. Drugs, sex and public nudity are all embraced and advanced by the mainstream media despite the attempts by Southern Baptist evangelical leaders to counter the lustful movement. Now fast forward to 2018 when Bill Cosby is joined by dozens of evangelical pastors accused by the #metoo movement of sexual misconduct. Just Google "megachurch pastor metoo" and you'll find 122,000 results!

Can it be as simple as "Thou shalt not commit adultery" (Exodus 20:14)?

Ok, you get the idea. Stick to Bible basics. But what if you feel called to actually DO something, like witness for God or stand in front of a group of people and preach—or write a column about living a Christian life in this ungodly world?

Prepare rightly for battle.

In his letter to the Ephesians, Paul exhorts believers to "be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes" (Eph 6:10:10-11, NIV).

Today's United States Marine infantryman would never consider going to battle in his shorts armed only with a knife and no orders. In Jesus' day, Roman soldiers wore basic armor and carried both sword and shield as effective defenders of the empire. Why do today's Christians think representing the one true and living God requires any less preparation?

Belt of truth—Everyone has seen pictures and movies of Roman soldiers in their woolen tunics. Soldiers in Jesus' day also wore substantial belts (balteus) that allowed them to cinch up excess material and improve dexterity of movement for fighting. The soldier's uniform forbade excesses that would impede their ability to fight and move. Paul is calling Christians to cast off unnecessary doctrines and tuck into our "balteus" the teachings of Christ, which we will need now and between battles.

Breastplate of righteousness—simply put, the breastplate (lorica) covers the parts of the body that cannot be pierced without risking immediate death. Righteousness, or right living—moral justification, is Paul's way of emphasizing how deadly immorality can be to a Christian's walk.

Shoes of readiness—the heavily-soled, military grade sandals (caligae) were meant to protect soldiers' feet on rough, uneven, and potentially unsteady terrain. Much like military footwear today, their purpose was to provide a foundation on which to stabilize and protect soldiers' feet during movements and battles. Paul reminds us that "the gospel of peace" is the necessary foundation on which to prepare for battle. Knowing God gives us peace that His will be done regardless of our situation or the outcome.

Shield of faith—Depending on their construct and design, shields are universally effective in defending all types of attacks. Paul specifically exhorts us to construct our shield with faith, so that when the "evil one" fires his arrows of lies and deceit, we can deflect with the faith in God and His holy word. Armed with knowledge that faith comes by hearing the word of God, Paul knew a strong faith bolstered all other pieces of God's armor.

Helmet of salvation—When bullets, arrows, and swords are flying, no soldier wants to be caught without his helmet (galea). The helmet protects our eyes, ears, nose, mouth, and brain—the center of knowledge and sensation. Paul reminds us to don our "galea" of salvation because Christian soldiers wrapped tightly in the assurance of eternal salvation won't think twice about combatting evil.

Sword of the Spirit—Finally, Paul orders us to carry the "sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God" (v. 17). The Roman soldier's sword was his offensive weapon, the primary means of dispatching any enemy. As the only offensive weapon in the Armor of God that Paul directs Christians to carry, he is reminding us that we are powerless without God, but with the word of God, the Spirit of God, no one can stand against us.

So put on the whole Armor of God, avoid common trappings that so easily beset us all, and simply walk with God, without striving to do "more" on your own. And always remember, whenever faced with uncertainty on which way to go, God provides where hate divides.

