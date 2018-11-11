'Barbaric': 4 Catholic Priests Ambushed, Kidnapped by Armed Gunmen in Nigeria

(PHOTO: REUTERS)The Saint Philips Catholic Church in Ozubulu, Nigeria.

Nigerian officials are condemning the kidnapping of four Roman Catholic priests by armed gunmen last week.

Benue State Gov. Samuel Ortom called the abduction of the priests in Delta State on Tuesday "barbaric, dehumanizing, and shameful."

PUNCH Metro identified the clergymen as the Rev Fr. Victor Adigboluja of the Ijebu Ode diocese; Anthony Otegbola, Abeokuta Diocese; Joseph Ediae, Benin Archdiocese; and Emmanuel Obadjere, Warri Diocese.

They were reportedly all returning from a class marking their 10th priestly ordination when the gunmen, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, ambushed and kidnapped them, spraying their vehicles with bullets.

Andrew Aniamaka, a spokesperson for Delta State, confirmed the incident with AFP.

"They were abducted on their way to Ekpoma, Edo state, from Delta for an event," Aniamaka said, adding that police are hunting for the suspects.

The incident comes less than three weeks after five Catholic nuns were also kidnapped in the state, but were released two weeks later.

