Asia Bibi stuck in Pakistan, frustrated and afraid amid threats

(PHOTO: MOHSIN RAZA)Protesters demand release of Asia Bibi, in Lahore, Pakistan, November 21, 2010.

A Pakistani Christian woman who was recently acquitted of all blasphemy charges after being imprisoned on death row for over eight years is still unable to leave Pakistan.

Asia Bibi, 54, has been transferred from a secret location near Karachi after having been previously hidden away at another location near Islamabad, the nation's capital, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Aman Ullah, who has been a liaison between Bibi and European diplomats, spoke with Bibi Friday and said she is afraid and frustrated, unsure about when she will be able to leave the country. She told him that she's locked in one room of a house. The only time the doors open are during "food time." She is permitted to make phone calls in the morning and again at night. Bibi's husband is reportedly with her.

"She has no indication of when she will leave ... they are not telling her why she cannot leave," said Ullah, who fled Pakistan Friday following threats from extremists who were angry about his longtime assistance to Bibi.

Bibi's plight started approximately 10 years ago when two fellow field workers accused her of drinking from the same container as them and refused to drink after her because she is a Christian.

After a conflict of some sort, two Muslim women accused Bibi of insulting the Islamic prophet Muhammad. In Pakistan, being charged with committing blasphemy against Islam is punishable by death.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ultimately said there were many inconsistencies in the testimony against Bibi, who has always said she was innocent, and was eventually acquitted.

