Asia Bibi Family Pleads With Trump, Western Nations for Asylum; Lives in Danger as Islamists Rage

(SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/EURONEWS (IN ITALIANO))Islamists demand the execution of Christian mother Asia Bibi in Pakistan in this protest uploaded on video on November 4, 2018.

The family of Christian mother of five Asia Bibi has pleaded with U.S. President Donald Trump and other Western nations for asylum, fearing that their lives are in immediate danger.

"Our family was elated by the recent decision to free my wife but news of the governments capitulation to the rioters who want us all dead has broken our hearts," said Ashiq Masih, Bibi's husband, according to the British Pakistani Christian Association.

"My daughters weep for their mother. Their hope that they would be reunited has been broken and they are trying to piece together their frail confidence that she will return to them," he added.

Persecution watchdog groups around the world initially hailed the Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to free Bibi after 8 years on death row for blasphemy, after she had been accused of insulting the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

The situation has been complicated, however, after violent protests by Islamists forced the Pakistani government into agreeing to delay allowing her to leave the country.

"That fundamentalists can cause our government to shift direction, alarms me, but I trust our God will give freedom and peace to Asia — through the prayers of our many millions of supporters who are not violent," Masih added.

"Jesus loves us and died for us, He will be feeling our pain and will show the world his divine nature by beating these impossible circumstances."

Read more about Asia Bibi on The Christian Post.