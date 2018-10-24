Andrew Brunson Relied on This Bible Passage to Help Him Endure Turkish Prison

(SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/CBS THIS MORNING)Andrew (L) and Norine (R) Brunson

Pastor Andrew Brunson revealed the passage from Scripture that he most relied on during his days of imprisonment in Turkey.

The 50-year-old Brunson, who spent over two years in detention in Izmir before his release earlier this month, appeared on "CBS This Morning" last week to talk about his imprisonment for what he says are false terrorism charges.

Appearing on the show with his wife, Norine, Brunson detailed the tribulations of his detention and was asked if he was allowed to keep a Bible while in prison and if there was a passage from the Bible that helped him through the experience.

"It took a while before I could have any books or Bible but eventually I did have one," Brunson, a North Carolina pastor who ministered in Izmir for over two decades, answered.

"I read 2 Timothy where Paul talks about suffering and finishing the race well," Brunson added. "This became my prayer. I want to be faithful and endure and finish well."

Brunson told the hosts that he was first held in solitary confinement and eventually moved to an overcrowded cell that held 20 people.

Brunson had previously explained that he was the only Christian among the Muslim prisoners in the cell. Brunson had said in an earlier interview that it was "like living in a mosque."

"There was very little contact with the outside," Brunson said on "CBS This Morning."

