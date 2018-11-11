(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/EMILE RATELBAND)Emile Ratelband, is a 69-year-old who feels he should be in his 40s.

Claiming age is as fluid as gender, Emile Ratelband, a 69-year-old Dutch pensioner who feels like he's in his 40s has asked a court in his hometown of Arnhem, southeast of Amsterdam, to allow him to change his birth certificate to show that he is as young as he feels.

According to The Washington Post, Ratelband wants his birth certificate to say he was born on March 11, 1969, rather than on March 11, 1949 when he was actually born.

Judges heard Ratelband's case on Monday and are expected to make a decision on the case in the next several weeks.

Ratelband, who is advocating for his age change similar to arguments made by the transgender movement, agreed to see mental health professionals to assure officials that he wasn't a "victim of the Peter Pan syndrome." He convinced experts that he wasn't deluding himself and insists his request is no different than if he was seeking a petition to change the gender he was assigned at birth.

"Because nowadays, in Europe and in the United States, we are free people," Ratelband told The Washington Post. "We can make our own decisions if we want to change our name, or if we want to change our gender. So I want to change my age. My feeling about my body and about my mind is that I'm about 40 or 45."

Read more about 69-Y-O Asks Court to Declare Him 49, Cites Transgender Ideology, American Thinking, Trump, Tinder on The Christian Post.