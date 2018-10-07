3 'Best,' 3 'Worst' New TV Shows for Families in Fall Lineup: Parents Television Council

(SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE.COM/FOX)Fox's "The Cool Kids" premiered on Sept. 28, 2018.

The nation's leading conservative family media watchdog group has released its annual guide to help parents navigate the new television lineup this fall.

With children back in school and television networks airing new series, officials at the Parents Television Council have released a list of what new shows families should avoid and what shows family can feel safe in letting their children watch.

In attending the Paley Center for Media's Fall TV Preview, PTC got a sneak peek at some of the new fall TV programs.

"We are happy to report that there are a number of new TV shows on prime-time broadcast television that appear to be safe for children and families to watch together this fall, and that hasn't always been the case in recent years," PTC President Tim Winter said in a statement.

In the following pages are PTC's top-three picks for "best" and "worst" series this fall.

"All-American"

PTC ranks the CW's new series "All American" as a safe bet for family-friendly entertainment and arguably the "most inspirational" show in the new fall lineup.

PTC praised "All-American" for showing that "black and white, rich and poor can coexist together."

"All-American" is about a promising young high school football player named Spencer James from inner city Los Angeles who is given an opportunity to play for a team in Beverly Hills.

The series focuses on his life as he commutes from his impoverished neighborhood in Crenshaw to the wealthy town in Los Angeles County. Spencer struggles to maintain friendships in both communities.

The All-American will air on Oct. 10.

"'All American' is a joy, an inspirational, extremely well-crafted and well-acted tale of two worlds, and the young man who moves between them, navigating hazards all the way," the PTC guide explains. "The program avoids making either Beverly Hills or Crenshaw look perfect; life in each is shown to come with its own plusses, pitfalls, and perils, all of which require dedication and strength of character to overcome."

