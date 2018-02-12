'They Are Treasured by God': Over 540 Churches Host Tim Tebow's 'Night to Shine' Special Needs Proms

(TIM TEBOW FOUNDATION)The 2018 "Night to Shine" prom for those with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and held at more than 500 different churches and locations.

More than 540 churches in the United States and abroad hosted "Night to Shine" proms for those with special needs as part of an annual global event organized by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The 2018 Night to Shine proms took place last Friday across the U.S. and in 16 countries, including Tebow's birth place of the Philippines.

One location was St. Paul Lutheran Church of Boca Raton, Florida. Hosting their third "Night to Shine" prom, the event had about 160 guests.

The Rev. Steve Carretto, pastor at St. Paul Lutheran, told The Christian Post that the prom was a "great success" full of "laughing and smiling."

"Our hope is that they see that they are treasured by God, that they had a night celebrating them because God celebrates them daily," said Carretto.

"I hope they took away that there is a community called the Church that loves to love people and care for them and their families and in so doing receive such a blessing from God."

Melanie Gibbs, co-chair for the Night to Shine prom held at First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville, Georgia, described the event, which had about 150 guests and 160 caregivers, as "Spirit-filled" and "Christ-centered."

"It was fun. It was a slice of the Kingdom of Heaven. From the time the first ladies showed up for hair and makeup appointments until the last song was over, such joy radiated on the faces of our guests and our volunteers," said Gibbs to CP.

"There isn't anything else quite like this prom. Just watching the guests enjoy themselves on the dance floor is an unforgettable sight."

