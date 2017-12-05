Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Colorado Gay Wedding Cake Case

(PIXABAY)

The day has arrived for Colorado Christian baker Jack Phillips, whose case will finally be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday after he was punished by the state for refusing to serve the wedding of Charlie Craig and David Mullins.

The high court will hear oral arguments in the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case that could go a long way in determining the limit of Christian wedding vendors' First Amendment protections.

In a case that pre-dates the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage in 2015, the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom will defend Phillips and argue that wedding cakes are equivalent to art and free expression and that their client has the right to refuse events that violate his convictions.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's legalization of same-sex marriage, there has been much heated debate in the country surrounding the intersection of LGBT protections and the religious freedom of Christian conservatives.

Many conservative Christian leaders have considered this case to be one of the most important cases pertaining to religious freedom in over a decade.

