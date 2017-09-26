Otto Warmbier Was Blind, Deaf, Howling Inhuman Cries: Parents Describe North Korean Torture

(FLICKR)Otto Warmbier superimposition with courtroom audience by Karl-Ludwig Poggemann.

The parents of U.S. student Otto Warmbier have opened up about the extremely distressing state in which their son was returned to them by the government of North Korea in June. He died several days later.

Fred Warmbier revealed in a "Fox & Friends" interview that the first time they saw their son on the plane when he was flown back from North Korea, he "was jerking violently, making these inhuman," "howling" sounds. It sent Cindy, Otto's mother, and Greta, his sister, running off the plane.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was held by the regime of Kim Jong Un for over 17 months, allegedly for trying to steal a sign featuring former dictator Kim Jong Il.

The Ohio native had originally traveled to North Korea as part of a tour offered by a Chinese company in 2015, and was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison in March 2016. The student reportedly fell into a coma shortly after that, though North Korean officials denied accusations that they had tortured him.

Read more about North Korea on The Christian Post.