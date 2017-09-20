Nearly 220 Dead in Devastating Mexico Earthquake; Donald Trump, Pope Francis Call for God's Help

(NASA/NOAA GOES Project)This 2012 visible image from NOAA's GOES-13 satellite was captured at 1815 UTC (2:15 p.m. EST), just 13 minutes after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake centered in southwestern Mexico's Oaxaca state. The image, created at NASA, shows a virtually cloud-free sky over that region.

A large magnitude–7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday, killing as many as 220 people, possibly more, as world and religious leaders plead for God's help.

USA Today reported on Wednesday that the country's civil defense chief said 217 people have died, though the death toll continues being revised.

Rescue workers worked through the night to search for survivors in Mexico City, with 40 percent of residents being left without power. Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said that 44 buildings fell in the capital alone.

