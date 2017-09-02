National Day of Prayer Proclaimed for Hurricane Harvey Victims on Sunday

(The White House / YouTube)President Trump proclaims September 3, 2017 as a National Day of Prayer for the Victims of Hurricane Harvey and for our National Response and Recovery Efforts from during a September 1, 2017 press conference in the White House.

President Trump proclaimed September 3, 2017, as a National Day of Prayer for the Victims of Hurricane Harvey during a press conference with his Evangelical Advisory Board at the White House on Friday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also issued proclamation earlier this week for a September 3 "Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving" in his state, "in the wake of damage and destruction" caused by the massive hurricane.

"From the beginning of our nation, Americans have joined together in prayer during times of great need to ask for God's blessing and God's guidance," Trump stated in the Friday press conference. "When we look across Texas and Louisiana, we see the American spirit of service embodied by countless men and women."

In the proclomation, President Trump gives thanks for the "generosity and goodness" of Americans in response to the needs of their "fellow Americans."

"As response and recovery efforts continue,... we are reminded of Scripture's promise that 'God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,'" reads the official proclamation.

The signing of the proclamation was followed by statements of appreciation from several faith leaders and prayer led by Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of 13,000-member First Baptist Church in Dallas.

"Father, your Word says, if your people who are called by your name will humble themselves and pray and seek your face, you will forgive their sins and heal their land," prayed Dr. Jeffress during the conference.

"Father, I think you that we have a President... who believes in the power of prayer," he continued. "We thank you that the President had the wisdom to call our nation right now for a day of prayer this coming weekend. Father, this is what we need. We pray for healing for our country. We pray for physical healing for those who have suffered the devastation from Hurricane Harvey. Father, be with them, provide for their needs; help us to be the embodiment of Jesus Christ as we minister to them. Father, we also want to pray for spiritual healing, emotional healing for our country."

Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, also prior issued a proclamation for statewide prayer on September 3, which reads:

"WHEREAS, it is right and fitting that the people of Texas should join with their fellow residents and with others from across the country and around the world to seek God's wisdom for ourselves and our leaders and ask for His merciful intervention and healing in this time of crisis; NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of Texas, pursuant to the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Statutes of the State of Texas, do hereby proclaim Sunday, September 3, 2017, as a Day of Prayer in Texas."

President Trump traveled to Texas on Saturday to comfort hurricane victims and their families. Previously, the Texas governor told media, "we are getting absolutely everything we need" from the White House to help "the people of Texas" recover from the effects of the storm.