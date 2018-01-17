Limbless Evangelist Nick Vujicic: I've Seen 10-Foot Tall Demons in My Hotel Room

(fb.com/NickVujicicUkraine)Nick Vujicic in Kyiv on September 17, 2017.

Nick Vujicic, known as the "limbless evangelist," has said that one of the reasons why he's not an atheist is because he has seen things that science can't explain, such as 10-foot-tall demons in his hotel room.

Vujicic, who was born with no arms and no legs and has been inspiring millions throughout the world with his story of overcoming the odds, answered a few questions about his faith in a Facebook video on Friday.

In one of the questions he was asked, "How can we know God's love is real, and how do you know it?"

To which he responded, "I can't show you God, I can't show you an angel, but one of the reasons I am not an atheist, and one of the reasons why I don't believe science explains everything, is because I have seen miracles, and I have seen demons."

Vujicic continued, "I've seen 10-foot-tall demons, 5-foot wide walk in through my San Francisco hotel room. And I felt the demon's presence, the demonic presence, before the demon actually walked through the wall."

He suggested that the existence of things like voodoo and witchcraft, which he said are real, also show that science can't explain everything.

"There is a spiritual realm," the evangelist insisted.

