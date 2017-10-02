((SCREENSHOT: ABC "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" TWITTER))First photo released of the Las Vegas shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, following the mass shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.

Las Vegas police identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, a white male, as the lone suspect in the mass shooting Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip that led to the deaths of at least 50 people.

Paddock's brother expressed shock at the massacre and said he has no idea what sparked such a rampage.

The Clark County Fire Department said in a press release that another 406 injured people have been transported to area hospitals following the mass shooting, which is the deadliest in U.S. history.

The suspect apparently opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel overlooking a country music festival, spraying bullets for several minutes before he was killed.

Eric Paddock, the brother of the suspect, said in a brief interview that his family is "completely dumbfounded" by the tragedy.

