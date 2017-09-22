Kim Jong Un Keeps Teenage Sex Slaves, Orders Children to Watch Executions: North Korean Defector

(WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Pyongyang, public viewing, October 10, 2015.

A North Korean defector alleged that dictator Kim Jong Un keeps teenage sex slaves whom he takes from schools, enjoys a luxury lifestyle while his people starve, and forces children to watch public executions.

The accusations surfaced in an interview published on Tuesday by the Mirror, which shared the story of 26-year-old Hee Yeon Lim, described as an ex-regime insider.

Lim, who now resides in Seoul, South Korea, said that she was able to flee with her mother and younger brother from North Korea's Pyongyang in 2015.

Her father, Colonel Wui Yeon Lim of the Korean People's Army, who died at 51, was permanently on-call, and it was his job that gave her exclusive insight into Kim's regime.

She spoke of one instance when she and other classmates were ordered to watch the public execution of 11 North Korean musicians accused of making a pornographic video.

"The musicians were brought out, tied up, hooded and apparently gagged, so they could not make a noise, not beg for mercy or even scream," she said.

