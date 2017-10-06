(THE CHRISTIAN POST/SAMUEL SMITH)A Yazidi woman who was enslaved by the Islamic State for over nine months holds up pictures of family members as she testifies before a United States House of Representatives Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 3, 2017.

WASHINGTON — A Yazidi victim of the Islamic State's genocide in Iraq detailed for members of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday the horrors she experienced during the nine months was held as a slave.

Using the pseudonym Shireen, the 31-year-old Yazidi woman told a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on genocide in Iraq and Syria that her captivity under IS (also known as ISIS, ISIL or Daesh) was "like hell."

In her remarks to the panel, which required a translator, Shireen said that life was simple for her and her family on their rural farm near the Yazidi town of Sinjar before IS jihadis came and mass murdered thousands of Yazidi males and enslaved thousands of Yazidi women and children.

In her written testimony, Shireen said that her family was preparing to celebrate a summer feast on Aug. 3, 2014, when she heard the sound of gunshots in the distance. After calling her uncle and learning that IS jihadis were advancing in northern Iraq as Kurdish troops were pulling out, Shireen's family decided to flee toward Sinjar mountain. However, their car broke down right at the base of the mountain.

