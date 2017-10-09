(SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE) Video from "hiskindnessleads leads" published on Mar 22, 2016, YouTube.

Who won this debate between Christian apologist and atheist scientist? How would you respond as a Christian faced with this intellectual challenge?

This short video captures a powerful, yet very civil, question and answer session between a scientist and an apologist.

The scientist broaches the topic of free will and determinism, and discussion ensues about whether belief in either Christianity or science supports the notion of human free will.

The beliefs of several leading physicists are brought forth by the apologist, Ravi Zacharias, to further enhance the discussion.