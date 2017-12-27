Evangelical Christians Fear Knowledge, Are Dumbing Down Their Faith, Christian Author Claims

(PIXABAY)

Most American Christians today cannot respond to any question deeper than "Does God love everyone?" as they think such discourse should be reserved for theological universities, argues Colorado-based Ethan Renoe, who identifies himself as "an artist, traveler, and the Lord often speaks to me in poems."

There is a fear in evangelical Christianity of knowledge, Renoe claims in an article on his website, proposing two reasons behind that fear.

"People are scared that if they come to know too much, they'll be like the Pharisees and will just become haughty and judgmental to others, thus weakening their love for God; or they're afraid that they'll learn too much and go off the deep end of liberalism and swim in the risky waters of universalism and other heresies."

Renoe, who graduated from the Moody Bible Institute, says he has found that the more he learns about God, His Word, and "theology which describes Him, the more I can love and worship Him, because now there is that much more to adore and be amazed by."

He quotes Hosea 4:6, "My people are destroyed for their lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you."

