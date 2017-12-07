8 Reactions to Trump Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's Capital: From Biblical Prophecy to 'Day of Rage'

(WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)President Trump at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, May 23, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday that America is to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sparked both "day of rage" outcry and praise around the world.

Some have hailed the president for keeping his promise, while others have warned it will obstruct peace efforts in the Middle East.

Trump's administration has said the move is not intended to come on the side of Israel when it comes to territory dispute with Palestine, with the White House stating that it simply reflects the "fundamental truth" of Jerusalem's status.

"The president believes this is a recognition of reality," a White House official told reporters on Tuesday, according to Reuters. "We're going forward on the basis of a truth that is undeniable. It's just a fact."

Some evangelicals have hailed Trump's decision; many Islamic leaders have condemned it with grave warnings, while church leaders, such as Pope Francis, have expressed concern.

