30 Christian Gift Ideas to Overwhelm a Person with God's Love!

Every day is a chance to share God's grace and blessings to the people around you, and this is especially true on Christmas Day. That is why we compiled a list of meaningful and special Christian gift ideas to make people feel overwhelmed by God's love this holiday season.

2 Corinthians 9:6-7

The point is this: whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.

1 BIBLE

Let's start! Almost everyone wants to experience having a bountiful, meaningful, prosperous and successful life, but do you know how you can gain this knowledge & wisdom? Then, wrap this gift and give the Bible.

Read and obey the Words in the Bible, our "Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth."

Joshua 1:8

Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.

2 DEVOTIONAL JOURNALS

A devotional journal will be a great tool for your friend to record what God impresses in his/her heart during study time with God's WORD. Set up a bible reading plan throughout the year and this journal will help you track the bible topics you have already covered. Writing in a journal will help you remember what you have learned all throughout your journey with Christ. Having your own notes will facilitate easier retention and deeper understanding of His Word.

2 Timothy 2:16

Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved a worker who does need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of God. So give a friend a devotional journal and encourage him/her to grow deeper in God's Word.

3 JEWELRY WITH A CROSS ACCENT/PENDANT

For every Christian the ultimate symbol of love is not the heart but the cross. For we understand that the image of the cross will always remind us of what our Savior has done more than 2,000 years ago. The cross symbol carries a special meaning to everyone, the free gift of salvation everyone can receive through faith. Jewelry with a cross accent is listed as an all-time favorite gift piece.

1 Peter 2:24

"He himself bore our sins" in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; "by his wounds you have been healed."

4 SCRIPTURAL SHIRTS

Printed tees are a fashion trend that tend to draw attention. If we can't talk to people directly and share the hope we have in Jesus, at least let them read about it on our shirts.

1 Peter 3:15

But in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and respect

5 ENGRAVED RING/BRACELET

One of the memorable things that people want to give as a gift is an item that can be worn and can be used in the recipient's everyday life. Though accessories can be purey for fasion, these can also be engraved with symbols that remind the receiver about God's protection and guidance. In this way, the gift serves as an encouragement to the wearer who looks at it all throughout their days.

Romans 15:15

But I have written very boldly to you on some points so as to remind you again, because of the grace that was given me from God,

6 MUG

For someone who likes having a warm sip of coffee, hot chocolate or milk in the morning, make their day meaningful by giving them a mug personalized with a picture, a quote or a scripture that will inspire and make their day great! Then they can couple their drink with devotional reading prayer before leaving the house for the morning. Give a gift that will keep their fire burning for Jesus!

Leviticus 6:12

The fire on the altar must be kept burning; it must not go out.

7 LAMPSHADES

This gift is symbolic of how we as Christian can be lights in the darkness. How? By sharing God's love to others from within our hearts!

Matthew 5:14-16

"You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.

8 WALL CLOCK

Are you familiar with the quote that "time is gold?" Time flies, and this gift can be a reminder to spend time with the Lord in prayer even during the busiest of days.

Ecclesiastes 3:1

There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens:

9 WATCH

Let us be conscious of how we use our time. Let us try to accomplish God's will in the limited time He has allowed us, and not to spend time focused on our own personal goals and aspirations.

Ephesians 5:16-17

Making the best use of the time because the days are evil, therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.

10 MP3 Player

An MP3 player filled with praise and worship songs will make one's heart rejoice and set it on fire for Jesus!

Psalms 34:1

I will bless the LORD at all times; his praise shall continually be in my mouth.

11 DEVOTIONAL BOOK

There are a lot of Christian devotionals available to help address the spiritual hunger people have for His Word, and to encourage people in specific ways according to their own personal situations.

2 Timothy 3:16-17

All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be competent, equipped for every good work.

12 CHRISTIAN HOME WALL DECOR

Home wall decor makes as a beautiful gift for Christian families. Verses and Christian quotes are great reminders of God's faithfulness towards the whole family!

Joshua 24:15

But as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD."

13 FRUITS

Give a fruit gift basket and make sure to share this verse along with it:

Galatians 5:22-23

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.

14 REFRESHING DRINKS

Fellowship and bonding are important. God wants us to be renewed and refreshed, so share drinks with someone while having a chitchat about God's faithfulness. Make the time together lighthearted and enjoy the goodness of the Lord.

Acts 3:19

Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord,

15 CAKE

A fully customized cake with a message from the Lord will surely make someone happy this holiday season. Slice up and share this type of special dessert to make some good memories together this holiday season.

1 Corinthians 10:31

So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.

16 MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

God gave us gifts that we can use for His glory. We worship God by pouring out our heart to Him as we play instruments and praise Him with our whole beings, exalting the author of our faith.

Colossians 3:16

Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.

17 RUNNING SHOES

Being Christian is not only about spiritual needs but as humans we are also encouraged to be physically fit so that we can do the works God has entrusted us to do. This gift can be given as motivation to run and finish the race with God.

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

18 CELLPHONE

Use this to call and text friends with encouraging words. In relation to our spiritual lives, we can call our heavenly Father through prayers and listen for his answer by reading the Word.

Jeremiah 33:3

'Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.

19 E-BOOK READER/TABLET

Enjoy soul-enriching, spiritually-inspiring and Kingdom-oriented books.

Proverbs 7:2-3

Keep my commands and you will live; guard my teachings as the apple of your eye. Bind them on your fingers; write them on the tablet of your heart.

20 BACKPACK/BAG

Pack a Bible, devotional notebook, cellphone, water, tablet, flashlight, etc, and enjoy a journey while having quiet time with the Lord.

Proverbs 3:23-24

You'll travel safely; you'll neither tire nor trip.

21 KEY CHAIN

Giving a customized key chain with an inspirational symbol or message can uplift someone each time he or she uses it to open a door and be a reminder that God is always present.

Matthew 16:19

"I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; and whatever you bind on earth shall have been bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall have been loosed in heaven."

22 READING GLASSES

Be encouraged to read the Bible and devotionals more clearly.

Matthew 6:22

"The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are healthy, your whole body will be full of light.

23 BUTTON-PINS/MAGNETIC BUTTONS

Buttons with pins or magnet buttons filled with verses positioned on bags, shirts, the refrigerator or in any highly visible place will certainly serve as ongoing encouragements.

Proverbs 16:8

I keep my eyes always on the LORD. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.

24 CHRISTMAS CARD

This is one of the simplest gifts given every Christmas, as a meaningful message is worth more than anything that you can give. It's the thought that counts! Spread love!

Colossians 4:6

Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.

25 LAPTOP

Give a laptop filled with Christian eBooks, worship songs and preaching. This tool will also open the way for new digital communication channels to share the Good News and for sharing presentations designed to glorify God!

Matthew 28:19-20

Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age."

26 CHRISTIAN CALENDAR

How about giving an inspirational calendar for next year? For people who mark the dates on a calendar for important events and tasks, one with encouraging words will remind them that each day is a gift from God. This way they will praise and give thanks to the Lord every day,for He is good and His love endures forever.

Psalms 84:10

Better is one day in your courts than a thousand elsewhere; I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of the wicked.

27 PET

Pets are animals of God's creation kept primarily for our protection and accompaniment, providing joy and comfort.

Psalm 145:9-10

The LORD is good to all, and his mercy is over all that he has made. All your works shall give thanks to you, O LORD, and all your saints shall bless you!

28 FLOWERS

Flowers are a sign of love and affection. Light and warm colors will definitely brighten a person's day. Fresh flowers also have a refreshing fragrance, a sweet aroma the brings relaxation.

Isaiah 40:8

The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever.

29 PICTURE FRAME FOR FAMILY PHOTO

Displaying a picture of you with your family in your house can be a great reminder of your wonderful memories together and make your best times come to life again in your hearts!

A Christ-centered family will surely enjoy His presence in both trials and in blessings. Above all, the whole family should always be encouraged to give thanks to Him in everything.

Acts 16:31

They replied, "Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved—you and your household."

30 LAST GIFT IDEA: SALVATION!

Thank you for reading about all the gifts. Here is your free gift! The gift of everlasting life! Salvation! Receive this gift by faith.

Romans 6:23

For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.

God is love but He is also just. He doesn't want us to perish. He wants to restore our broken relationship with Him so we can experience the joy of His salvation. That's why He gave His only begotten Son, Jesus to die on the cross as atonement for our sin. He was buried but He rose again, ascended to heaven and prepared a place for us for eternity.

Ephesians 2:8-9

For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast.

God loves you and that is the best gift, better than anything the world has to offer.

Share His love by being a blessing. Everything in this world will fade away, but only God's Word will remain forever. Do you want to accept Him as your Lord and Savior? Then say this prayer and start your new life with Christ:

PRAYER FOR SALVATION

Our Father in heaven, I confess that I have sinned and have fallen far short of your glory.

I thank You that You sent Your Son, Jesus Christ to pay for the penalty for my sins.

I believe that He died on the cross for me, and I believe that You raised Him from the dead.

Forgive me and cleanse me from all my sins and teach me to turn away from everything the Bible calls sin.

I now receive You as my Lord, Master and Savior. Write my name in the book of life and help me to love, serve and obey You for the rest of my life. Use me to share Your Word and spread the gospel.

In Jesus' name, amen!