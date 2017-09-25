18 Must-Read Books for Skyrocketing Faith

The world of books abounds in literature that is profound, interesting, provocative, and at times influential over the past centuries.
In addition to the Bible, here are 18 Christian books that are must-reads for the believer seeking intellectual, emotional, and/or spiritual edification.
1. Mere Christianity
C.S. Lewis' famous argument for Christian doctrine was based off of BBC radio addresses he gave during the Second World War and was first published as a unit in 1952.
2. The Screwtape Letters
Another C.S. Lewis classic, this 1941 satirical novel follows a veteran demon who writes correspondence to others in Hell on how to decieve human beings and recent converts to Christianity.
3. My Utmost for His Highest
A daily devotional first published in 1923 was a compilation of Oswald Chambers' preaching to students and First World War soldiers, where he served as a chaplain.
4. The Case for Christ
In this critically acclaimed apologetics work, journalist Lee Strobel interviews experts to see if there is evidence that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, which traces his own journey from atheism to Christian belief.
5. The Five Love Languages
Christian marriage counselor Dr. Gary Chapman showcases five ways to help to have married couples of all faiths communicate love to one another.
6. The Pursuit of God
Aiden Wilson Tozer's 1948 classic on how to seek God, the impulse to follow Him, and the need for faith even in secular endeavors continues to inspire to this day.
7. Orthodoxy
GK Chesterton's 1908 apologetics work focusing on how the author came to believe in Jesus Christ has been labeled by many as the prolific author's most important work.
8. The Cost of Discipleship
German Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer's influential theological work coined the phrase "cheap grace" and powerfully warns Christians against compromising with secular society.
9. Confessions
St. Augustine of Hippo's personal and profound autobiographical account of his tumultuous spiritual life and pre-Christian misdeeds serves as powerful reading over 1500 years after it was first published.
10. God's Smuggler
Brother Andrew's unforgettable and harrowing account of his efforts as a young man to smuggle Bibles into countries where Christianity was persecuted.
11. Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus
In this heartfelt and intellectual best-seller, Nabeel Qureshi documents his spiritual journey from his devout Muslim upbringing to his conversion to Christianity.
12. Cold-Case Christianity
Homicide detective and former atheist J. Warner Wallace investigates the claims of Christianity, applying his knowledge of criminal investigation to craft an interesting apologetics work.
13. The City of God
St. Augustine of Hippo's fifth-century masterpiece whose philosophical ideas on the righteous City of God and wicked City of Man continue to influence western culture.
14. The Pilgrim's Progress
John Bunyan's seventeenth-century spiritually allegory contains a profound two-part story that entertains readers up to the present day.
15. Loving God
Former Nixon Administration "hatchet man" Chuck Colson's amazing examination of the cost of Christian discipleship continues to challenge the Church.
16. The Purpose Driven Life
Saddleback Church Pastor Rick Warren's best-selling devotional has helped many people, from the famous to the ordinary, realize that God has a plan for them.
17. The Cross and the Switchblade
David Wilkerson's account of his evangelism efforts among troubled inner-city teenagers remains a powerful testimony to the witness even in a violent, drug-ridden setting.
18. Praying God's Word: Breaking Free from Spiritual Strongholds
American evangelist and author Beth Moore's 2000 book analyzes how to apply Second Corinthians talk of Christians demolishing "arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God ..."
