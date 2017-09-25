18 Must-Read Books for Skyrocketing Faith

(PEXELS)

The world of books abounds in literature that is profound, interesting, provocative, and at times influential over the past centuries.

In addition to the Bible, here are 18 Christian books that are must-reads for the believer seeking intellectual, emotional, and/or spiritual edification.

Mere Christianity

1. Mere Christianity

C.S. Lewis' famous argument for Christian doctrine was based off of BBC radio addresses he gave during the Second World War and was first published as a unit in 1952.

This classic book for both seekers and believers is available here.

(PHOTO: CREATIVE COMMONS) The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis

2. The Screwtape Letters

Another C.S. Lewis classic, this 1941 satirical novel follows a veteran demon who writes correspondence to others in Hell on how to decieve human beings and recent converts to Christianity.

This book is available to purchase here.

(PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA) My Utmost for His Highest by Oswald Chambers.

3. My Utmost for His Highest

A daily devotional first published in 1923 was a compilation of Oswald Chambers' preaching to students and First World War soldiers, where he served as a chaplain.

This book is available to purchase here.

(PHOTO: ZONDERVAN/LEE STROBEL) The cover of "The Case For Christ" by Christian Apologist Lee Strobel.

4. The Case for Christ

In this critically acclaimed apologetics work, journalist Lee Strobel interviews experts to see if there is evidence that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, which traces his own journey from atheism to Christian belief.

This book is available to purchase here.

The Five Love Languages

5. The Five Love Languages

Christian marriage counselor Dr. Gary Chapman showcases five ways to help to have married couples of all faiths communicate love to one another.

This book is available to purchase here.

The Pursuit of God

6. The Pursuit of God

Aiden Wilson Tozer's 1948 classic on how to seek God, the impulse to follow Him, and the need for faith even in secular endeavors continues to inspire to this day.

This book is available to purchase here.

Orthodoxy

7. Orthodoxy

GK Chesterton's 1908 apologetics work focusing on how the author came to believe in Jesus Christ has been labeled by many as the prolific author's most important work.

This book is available to purchase here.

The Cost of Discipleship

8. The Cost of Discipleship

German Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer's influential theological work coined the phrase "cheap grace" and powerfully warns Christians against compromising with secular society.

The book is available to purchase here.

(PHOTO: THE CHRISTIAN POST) The book Confessions, by Saint Augustine of Hippo.

9. Confessions

St. Augustine of Hippo's personal and profound autobiographical account of his tumultuous spiritual life and pre-Christian misdeeds serves as powerful reading over 1500 years after it was first published.

The book is available to purchase here.

(PHOTO: THE CHRISTIAN POST) Brother Andrew

10. God's Smuggler

Brother Andrew's unforgettable and harrowing account of his efforts as a young man to smuggle Bibles into countries where Christianity was persecuted.

The book is available to purchase here.

(ZONDERVAN PUBLISHERS) In his new book "Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus," Nabeel Qureshi tells the story of his conversion from Islam to Christianity.

11. Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus

In this heartfelt and intellectual best-seller, Nabeel Qureshi documents his spiritual journey from his devout Muslim upbringing to his conversion to Christianity.

This book is available to purchase here.

(PHOTO: HTTP://COLDCASECHRISTIANITY.COM) Cold Case Christianity by J. Warner Wallace book cover, released January 2013.

12. Cold-Case Christianity

Homicide detective and former atheist J. Warner Wallace investigates the claims of Christianity, applying his knowledge of criminal investigation to craft an interesting apologetics work.

This book is available to purchase here.

(PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / DADEROT) Saint Augustine of Hippo, as depicted in a Tiffany stained-glass window at the Lightner Museum, St. Augustine, Florida.

13. The City of God

St. Augustine of Hippo's fifth-century masterpiece whose philosophical ideas on the righteous City of God and wicked City of Man continue to influence western culture.

This book is available to purchase here.

(PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA) John Bunyan's work The Pilgrim's Progress.

14. The Pilgrim's Progress

John Bunyan's seventeenth-century spiritually allegory contains a profound two-part story that entertains readers up to the present day.

This book is available to purchase here.

Chuck Colson

15. Loving God

Former Nixon Administration "hatchet man" Chuck Colson's amazing examination of the cost of Christian discipleship continues to challenge the Church.

This book is available to purchase here.

(SCREENSHOT) Pastor Rick Warren delivering the Easter sermon to the Saddleback congregation.

16. The Purpose Driven Life

Saddleback Church Pastor Rick Warren's best-selling devotional has helped many people, from the famous to the ordinary, realize that God has a plan for them.

This book is available to purchase here.

David Wilkerson

17. The Cross and the Switchblade

David Wilkerson's account of his evangelism efforts among troubled inner-city teenagers remains a powerful testimony to the witness even in a violent, drug-ridden setting.

This book is available to purchase here.

(PHOTO: PASSION CONFERENCE) Popular speaker and author Beth Moore tells the 22,000 students at Passion 2011 that they need to control their mind and set their focus on God during her morning session on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011, in Atlanta, Georgia.

18. Praying God's Word: Breaking Free from Spiritual Strongholds

American evangelist and author Beth Moore's 2000 book analyzes how to apply Second Corinthians talk of Christians demolishing "arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God ..."

This book is available to purchase here.